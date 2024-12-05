Marsden Fund Changes Will Undermine Prosperity And Social Cohesion

The Government’s rewrite of the Marsden Fund’s investment plan and terms of reference demonstrates a complete lack of understanding and risks undermining the breadth of research that is essential for the wellbeing and prosperity of New Zealanders, said NZCTU Te Kauae Kaimahi Acting President Rachel Mackintosh.

“Humanities and social science research, which has been defunded by the Government, provides fundamental insights into how our society and culture works and how we can overcome the key challenges we face, from climate change to housing to inequality,” said Mackintosh.

“The narrow focus on funding hard science research, on the basis that this will improve economic performance, shows how misinformed this Government is. Social science research provides critical insights in fields like public health, housing, education, and urban planning and infrastructure – which are all fundamental drivers of economic outcomes.

“Humanities research helps us uncover where we have come from as a society, the stories we tell ourselves, and our place in the wider world. It shows us how the many identities that make up this country can live together with empathy, understanding, and social cohesion – which are more crucial than ever in an increasingly divided world.

“This Government simply doesn’t understand what it is doing, nor how harmful its decisions will be for the future prosperity and social cohesion of Aotearoa New Zealand,” said Mackintosh.



Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

