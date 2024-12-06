Special Honours List 6 December 2024 (Bravery Awards)

New Zealand Bravery Awards

The King has been pleased to approve the following New Zealand Bravery Awards:

The New Zealand Bravery Star

For an act of outstanding bravery in a situation of danger:

Mr Hussein Al-Umari (Posthumous), of Christchurch.

Deceased 15 March 2019, Christchurch.

Mr Jorge Roberto Fuenzalida, of Dunedin.

Mr Dallas Kerry Wilson, of Dunedin.

The New Zealand Bravery Decoration

For an act of exceptional bravery in a situation of danger:

Mr Ian Stewart Anderson, of Christchurch.

Mr Stephen Robert Brodie, of Auckland.

Mr Johnathan Aaron Curreen, of Auckland.

Mr Bodey Thomas Foley, of Lower Hutt.

Constable Matthew Dennis Hunt (Posthumous), of Auckland.

Deceased 19 June 2020, Auckland.

Mr Roland Ipenburg, of Picton.

Mr Noel George Jones, of Auckland.

Ms Vanessa Miller-Andrews, of Dunedin.

Mr Ross Elliott Tomlinson, of Auckland.

Mr Andrew Ian Watson, of Blenheim.

The Governor-General, under authority delegated by The King, has been pleased to approve the following New Zealand Bravery Awards:

The New Zealand Bravery Medal

For an act of bravery:

Sergeant Sophie Christina Allison, of Porirua.

Mr Ronald Stewart Andrew, of Mosgiel.

Mr Michael Thomas John Andrews, of Auckland.

Mr Meli Graham Leighton Benjamin Balenivalu, of Dunedin.

Constable Mark Thomas Bancroft, of Hastings.

Mr Zak Randall Bristow, of Kaikohe.

Corporal Adam John Brown, of Sanson.

Ms Hope Angeline Louise Clayton, of Dunedin.

Constable David Joseph Goldfinch, of Auckland.

Constable Joshua Claude Head, of Auckland.

Mr Rodney James Khan, of Auckland.

Constable Maxwell Allan Lewis, of Auckland.

Constable Kurtis Anthony Maney, of Hastings.

Detective Constable Patrick Noiseux, of Hastings.

Officer A

Officer B

Officer C

Officer D

Mr Ryan Ross Ramsay, of Dunedin.

Mr Heike Pio Jan Reitsma, of Whanganui.

Mr John Rodney Sherman, of Auckland.

Detective Constable Jaime Eliza Stewart, of Hastings.

Ms Pamela Ruth Thompson, of Waikouaiti.

Detective Jeremy Franco Toschi, of Dunedin.

Constable Cameron Joel Whittaker, of Auckland.

Dated at Wellington this 6th day of December 2024.

