Pure SEO Report Reveals Carbon Footprint Of New Zealand MPs

Digital marketing agency Pure SEOhas released a controversial study analysing the carbon emissions generated by Members of Parliament (MPs) in New Zealand, with a focus on emissions from air travel. The research highlights the pressing need for greater transparency and accountability in governmental climate impact reporting.

Using publicly available travel expense data, the report estimates MPs' carbon emissions and identifies challenges in tracking comprehensive emissions data. The limitations in the available data create gaps in understanding carbon emissions. It is possible that the emissions associated with prominent individuals, such as the Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and the Deputy Prime Minister, may be higher than currently estimated. What is clear, however, is that there is an absence of a reliable tracking system, and by nature of the job, carbon emissions are substantial.

The critical analysis of MPs’ travel emissions reveals inefficiencies and discrepancies across all major parties. High individual emissions from MPs like Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, Willie Jackson, and Paul Goldsmith highlight planning gaps, while notable emissions from Green Party members raise accountability concerns given their environmental stance.

National leads in both expenses and emissions, with Labour close behind, reflecting the significant environmental impact of the dominant parties. Across the board, there is considerable room for improvement through reducing unnecessary travel and adopting low-carbon alternatives such as virtual meetings or shared travel initiatives.

Richard Conway, CEO of Pure SEO said the research has been approached with an agnostic perspective, focusing on presenting the data to spark meaningful conversations about carbon emissions.

“Environmental issues are important to us all. My personal commitment was shaped in my early 20s when I honeymooned in Borneo and witnessed the devastating loss of primary rainforest. That experience has influenced many decisions in my life. At Pure SEO, we believe in healthy debate and the importance of asking questions – every step towards sustainability matters," said Conway.

While several MPs have been highlighted for high emissions from domestic travel, the report emphasises that this reflects the nature of their roles rather than individual behaviours. However, the lack of comprehensive data for international travel underscores a gap in accountability.

The report aligns with global initiatives like theCarbon Neutral Government Programme, which calls for systematic emissions tracking across public entities. It also echoes legislative frameworks like theZero Carbon Amendment Act 2019, which underline the need for emissions accountability at all levels of government.

Commenting on the report, Dr Christine Winter, Senior Lecturer at the University of Otago said that transparency from/in government is a vital part of democracy, and that freedom of information is a cornerstone of our democratic arrangements. “As employees of ‘the people,’ parliamentarians should be accountable to us.”

Winter said that this accountability must also account for Greenhouse gas (ghg) emissions which she says are a form of “‘expenditure’”.

“Being required to account for their emissions means that the public will be informed of parliamentarian’s ghg expenditure and whether or not they are living their commitments to limit emissions and to meet the 2050 net zero target,” she said.

Pure SEO has invited other stakeholders to review the full report and engage in discussions on actionable steps for reducing emissions in the public sector.

In response, Simon Watts, Minister of Climate Change and Minister of Revenue said that the Government is committed to meeting its targets to reduce the impact of climate change and prepare for its future effects.

“We will soon release the second Emissions Reduction Plan, which will outline the actions needed to achieve the second emissions budget for 2026 to 2030 and set us firmly on the path to net zero.

“This plan will drive meaningful change by addressing the key drivers of emissions. The carbon emissions of MPs are significantly smaller than actions proposed in the draft Emissions Reduction Plan.Emissions from domestic travel is also already covered under the New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme,” said Watts.

We reached out to other MP’s from all political parties, who either refused to comment or ignored our request entirely.

Dave Rouse, CEO of CarbonClick, a company dedicated to helping businesses offset their carbon in a transparent and meaningful way says that the report should not be viewed as a finger pointing exercise but rather to fostering constructive dialogue.

“We [at CarbonClick] believe corporations should report their carbon emissions and take active, calculated steps to reduce them. Members of Parliament – the rule makers – should lead by example. We all have a responsibility to reduce emissions wherever we can; it’s the most effective form of climate action. For those unavoidable emissions, our role is to ensure carbon offsetting remains a trusted and meaningful option in the toolbox. Transparency and accountability are essential for building a sustainable future.”

Read the report, here.

