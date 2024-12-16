Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Push For Police To Charge For Presence At Public Events A Deterrent On Free Speech

Monday, 16 December 2024, 3:45 pm
Press Release: Free Speech Union

The push by Maungakiekie MP, Greg Fleming, to allow police to charge organisers for their presence at public events will inevitably be weaponised and act as a deterrent to free speech, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.

“If you allow Police to charge for their presence, there’s risk that this will be abused and used prejudicially against certain groups and organisations who hold particular viewpoints. It will also likely hinder grassroots and not-for-profit organisations from holding events.

“Police have a duty to protect the public from physical harm, and the public fund them to do so. Event organisers should not be put off hosting events due to imposed costs from Police.

“For example, should Rainbow Storytime be charged to have the Police present to ensure a counterprotest remains peaceful? Should Speak Up For Women have to pay for Police protection at a rally if a counterprotest gets out of hand?

“This proposal will let the “heckler’s veto” win; threats of disturbance and violence will increase the need of Police presence, resulting in more costs for event organisers.

“The democratic process relies on speech that is free; charging for Police presence at events is likely to shut down discourse and inhibit debate.

“We have written to the Minister of Police challenging him on his support for this legislation and calling on him to oppose the adoption of the Member’s Bill as a Government Bill.”

