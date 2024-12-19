GMO Bill Creates More Societal Division

The passing of the first reading of the Gene Technology Bill signals yet more division amongst society in New Zealand, potentially pitting farmer against farmer in terms of redress for GMO pollution.

Organics Aotearoa New Zealand (OANZ) last week completed another two days with Ministers, political leaders, Ministries and primary sector leaders sharing science knowledge, societal concerns, economic impacts and trade findings.

These discussions agreed that the process of reforming gene technology regulation needs to slow down, be more informative, truly participative and develop a common understanding of how the changes will actually work, and their likely impacts, says delegation organiser and Managing Director of Buy Pure New Zealand Brendan Hoare.

“Our findings and concerns are shared amongst most of those we met. Leaders in politics, farming and society are dealing with members of their communities that are split on any loosening of GMO regulations in New Zealand,” he said.

“We need to tread carefully and ensure any change to regulation to genetic technologies considers a wide range of views, opportunities, and risks to our community and environments here in New Zealand and our customers offshore.”

“Instead, what we’re seeing is a process reflecting limited consultation that appears predetermined, despite enormous risk,” said Mr Hoare.

Of particular concern is ongoing poor communication with those affected, the lack of depth of analysis and consideration of those impacted most.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

One key element of concern was that any economic cost as a detrimental outcome will be born by the affected party through torts law.

“We are creating an environment that is litigious and will pit farmer against farmer, business against business and communities against each other,” said Mr Hoare. “This is not the leadership required right now, and we are perplexed as to what is driving it.”

The Gene Technology Bill will be heard with the Health Select Committee which was ironic as the organic maximum was Oranga Nuku > Oranga Kai > Oranga Tangata, Healthy Soil > Healthy Food > Healthy People.

Further delegations will return to Wellington early 2025 to meet with decision makers.

© Scoop Media

