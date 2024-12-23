Submissions Open For The International Treaty Examination Of The Agreement On Climate Change, Trade And Sustainability

Submissions open for the International Treaty Examination of the US Tuna Treaty Amendments to Annex II of the Treaty on Fisheries between the Governments of certain Pacific Island States and the Government of the United States of America

The Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee is calling for public submissions on the International Treaty Examination of the US Tuna Treaty Amendments to Annex II of the Treaty on Fisheries between the Governments of certain Pacific Island States and the Government of the United States of America. The deadline to send written submissions is 11.59pm on Thursday 23 January 2025.

The Treaty is a regional fisheries agreement that seeks to provide access to Exclusive Economic Zones of Pacific Island Parties (PIPs) for United States tuna fishing vessels, in return for access fees paid to those PIPs. Annex II (Access and Fees) of the Treaty contains commercial information for fisheries access, including the specific terms for access for United States vessels and the associated level of fees to be paid by vessel owners to PIPs.

The US Tuna Treaty Amendments to Annex II of the Treaty on Fisheries seeks to provide economic opportunities to PIPs and Tokelau through an updated commercial model. It would also provide increased commercial flexibility for both the PIPs and United States to cater for fluctuating economic and fisheries circumstances.







