Submissions Open For The International Treaty Examination Of The Agreement On Climate Change, Trade And Sustainability

Monday, 23 December 2024, 3:16 pm
Press Release: Foreign Affairs Defence and Trade Committee

Submissions open for the International treaty examination of the Agreement Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction

The Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee is calling for public submissions on the International treaty examination of the Agreement Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction. The deadline to send written submissions is 11.59pm on Thursday 23 January 2025.

The agreement seeks to ensure the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction. It would apply to the high seas (waters beyond any country’s Exclusive Economic Zone) and the deep seabed beyond any country’s continental shelf.

These areas constitute most of the world’s ocean and contain a high level of marine biodiversity. This biodiversity is crucial to a healthy and productive ocean, which underpins New Zealand’s future economic prosperity. Becoming Party to the Agreement would support New Zealand’s national interests, including upholding the centrality of United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and maintaining New Zealand’s influence on oceans issues of importance to our region.

The agreement establishes a new regime to:

• govern marine genetic resources in Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction

• clarify the thresholds and requirements for assessing the environmental impacts of activities and

• set up a decision-making process regarding the establishment of new area-based management tools.

