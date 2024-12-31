Animal Justice Party Condemns Planned Mass Euthanasia Of 1,000 Canada Geese In Christchurch

Plans by Christchurch City Council, Environment Canterbury (ECan), and Christchurch Airport to cull between 700 and 1000 Canada geese this January at the Avon Heathcote Estuary have drawn sharp criticism from the Animal Justice Party (AJP). The $20,000 operation, scheduled during the moulting season when geese cannot fly, will involve herding the birds into a confined area and euthanising them via lethal injection.

"This mass slaughter is an ineffective, inhumane, and costly waste of ratepayers' money," says Danette Wereta, General Secretary of the AJP. "It’s a short-term fix that fails to address the root causes of the issue and risks exacerbating the problem in the long term." Critics, including the AJP, argue that culling does not solve conflicts with geese. Once the moulting season ends and the birds can fly, other geese are likely to move into the newly vacated habitat, increasing the population further. "These birds are highly intelligent and social.

The idea that you can easily round them up and kill them while complying with the Animal Welfare Act’s stringent requirements for handling birds is unrealistic and cruel," Wereta adds. AJP highlights that effective, humane solutions exist and have been implemented successfully in other communities. These include options such as egg addling, habitat modification, aversive conditioning and more.

"Christchurch has an opportunity to lead with compassion and responsibility, adopting a long-term strategy that reduces conflicts while respecting wildlife," Wereta emphasises. "By implementing a humane Canada goose management plan, the city can save money, improve outcomes, and promote coexistence with wildlife."

The AJP also calls attention to the broader ethical implications of the planned cull. "This isn't just about geese droppings or grazed grass," Wereta continues. "It’s about how Christchurch chooses to manage its natural resources and wildlife. Killing geese on the basis of inconvenience is neither justified nor effective."

The AJP is urging local leaders to abandon the cull and instead invest in solutions that work. "This planned slaughter is not only a waste of ratepayer dollars but a missed opportunity to demonstrate leadership in ethical wildlife management," Wereta concludes.

About the Animal Justice Party Aotearoa NZ

AJP was registered in August 2023.

AJP is a political party dedicated to advocating for the rights, welfare, and protection of animals. Their mission is to create a society where animals are treated with respect, compassion, and consideration. Through active participation in the political landscape, they aim to drive policy changes that reflect their commitment to a more ethical and sustainable future.

