Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

LGNZ Welcomes New Local Government Minister

Monday, 20 January 2025, 8:47 am
Press Release: Local Government NZ

LGNZ says a Cabinet reshuffle is an opportunity for the Government to strengthen its relationship with local government.

As part of the Cabinet reshuffle announced yesterday, the Prime Minister has announced that Minister Simeon Brown will relinquish his roles as Minister for Local Government and Transport to take on the Health portfolio.

LGNZ President Sam Broughton acknowledges Minister Brown for his contributions as Minister for Local Government.

“In a short period of time, Minister Brown has made an enormous impact in the local government portfolio. From Local Water Done Well to Regional Deals, Minister Brown has a strong vision for the sector. We thank him for his leadership.

"Local government is an exciting portfolio that touches on many parts of New Zealander’s lives. We are pleased that our new Minister is someone who is very familiar with the sector. We know Minister Simon Watts, from his experience as the Spokesperson for Local Government, has empathy for the work councils do in communities.

"There is a real opportunity for the Minister and councils to form a genuine partnership to deliver what matters to our communities.

"It's no secret that New Zealand needs better roads, transport and more housing. Central and local government need to work together to deliver what's needed on the ground more efficiently.

“I know we won't always agree on everything. But local and central government serve the same people. I'm looking forward to sitting down with Minister Watts to work through how best we collaborate and build an authentic and enduring partnership - to make a positive difference for all New Zealanders," Sam Broughton said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Local Government NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 