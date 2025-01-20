LGNZ Welcomes New Local Government Minister

LGNZ says a Cabinet reshuffle is an opportunity for the Government to strengthen its relationship with local government.

As part of the Cabinet reshuffle announced yesterday, the Prime Minister has announced that Minister Simeon Brown will relinquish his roles as Minister for Local Government and Transport to take on the Health portfolio.

LGNZ President Sam Broughton acknowledges Minister Brown for his contributions as Minister for Local Government.

“In a short period of time, Minister Brown has made an enormous impact in the local government portfolio. From Local Water Done Well to Regional Deals, Minister Brown has a strong vision for the sector. We thank him for his leadership.

"Local government is an exciting portfolio that touches on many parts of New Zealander’s lives. We are pleased that our new Minister is someone who is very familiar with the sector. We know Minister Simon Watts, from his experience as the Spokesperson for Local Government, has empathy for the work councils do in communities.

"There is a real opportunity for the Minister and councils to form a genuine partnership to deliver what matters to our communities.

"It's no secret that New Zealand needs better roads, transport and more housing. Central and local government need to work together to deliver what's needed on the ground more efficiently.

“I know we won't always agree on everything. But local and central government serve the same people. I'm looking forward to sitting down with Minister Watts to work through how best we collaborate and build an authentic and enduring partnership - to make a positive difference for all New Zealanders," Sam Broughton said.

