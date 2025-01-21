Conservative Party Update

Dear 17,

The board and I extend our warmest wishes for a prosperous and fulfilling new year. As we move forward from the holiday season, I’m excited to share an important announcement: the New Conservative Party will now be campaigning under the name Conservative Party, dropping the "New." This change reflects our confidence in the enduring strength of our Conservative values – principles that speak for themselves without the need for qualifiers.

I am deeply honoured to lead a party that stands unwaveringly for time-tested, traditional Conservative values. These values remain as relevant and vital as ever in shaping a stronger, more principled future.

Before Christmas, the board and I convened in Christchurch for a productive planning session and a wonderful gathering with some of our Canterbury members. I apologise if you did not see the email invite for this event, as we have had some technical issues, but that will be sorted with the new website soon. We are excited to hold more meetings throughout the year across the country. If you’d like to help organize an event in your area, please reach out – I’d love your support in making these gatherings a success.

Our Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place this May and, once again, it will be held online to ensure as many members as possible can attend. This format proved highly effective last year, and we look forward to your participation. Details on how to register, along with voting papers for any prospective board members, will follow soon. The party has had a very small board since the last AGM in late 2023, and we need more dedicated board members – please get in touch with me if you would consider standing for the board.

The board had many fruitful discussions in 2024, preparing for the next campaign. Our meetings were robust and reflective of our shared purpose, focused on the best path forward for our party and nation. I am also grateful for the positive responses I’ve received from many of you in recent months, and I apologise to those I haven’t yet had the chance to connect with personally.

On a personal note, I am proud to share that I completed my third year of a four-year law degree at UC in 2023. I look forward to applying this knowledge as we continue to grow politically. Additionally, the Teaching Council approved my teaching certificate late last year. After five years away from the classroom – stepping away initially to campaign against unscientific and harmful ideological content in schools – I’m eager to return to teaching a few days a week. This journey reinforces that standing up for what is right can bring meaningful change, even when met with resistance. Though we’ve made progress, challenges remain, particularly as some sectors of society continue to push values that oppose Conservative perspectives. We remain committed to standing firm.

You’ll be hearing more from us in the coming weeks about our policies and our work to hold government institutions accountable for creating a stronger, united nation.

To achieve these goals, we need your support. Becoming a financial member is vital to sustaining our mission and driving change. We have been working hard on a new website as well as auditing the membership database – membership signup and renewals will be available again shortly, and we greatly appreciate your patience and continued commitment.

Together, let’s stand behind a party that values life, protects family, and defends national sovereignty. With your support, we can create a brighter future for all.

Warm regards,

Helen Houghton

Leader, Conservative Party

