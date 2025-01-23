Be Bold, Mr Luxon

The Taxpayers' Union is calling on Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to 'be bold' in this afternoon's economic-focused 'State of the Nation' address to the Auckland Chamber of Commerce.

Taxpayers' Union Executive Director Jordan Williams said:

"If the Government is serious about growing the economy it would immediately cut the company tax rate – or allow for full expensing of capital expenditure this year to put a rocket under investment incentives and to grow productivity."

"Such measures would have a cost. They would require significant cuts to wasteful government spending. But the polling shows that New Zealanders expect Nicola Willis to actually cut spending, not simply grow it slower than Grant Robertson had planned."

"National cannot fall into the habit of simply naming a new Ministerial portfolio and trying to jaw-bone public policy outcomes. Hard work and bold policy is necessary to grow New Zealand's productivity and New Zealanders' prosperity."

Notes:

