New Science Minister Must Guarantee No Further Cuts To Science Jobs

The PSA is calling on incoming Science Minister Shane Reti to commit to retaining New Zealand’s valuable science workforce and prevent any further job losses.

Shane Reiti is sworn in today as the new Science, Innovation and Technology Minister.

"It was very disappointing to hear the outgoing MInister, Judith Collins, on Morning Report fail to say there will be no more cuts to a workforce already decimated by the chaotic and rushed cuts she ordered as Minister," said Fleur Fitzsimons Acting National Secretary for Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

Some 500 scientists, researchers and lab workers have already lost their jobs and many have headed overseas where they are valued.

"The country can’t afford to lose any more skilled workers - the reforms Minister Reti will now drive will only succeed if the Government properly respects and values the existing workforce who now face more uncertainty on top of a year of restructuring.

"The Government makes a big deal about attracting skilled people to New Zealand to drive economic growth - it should make the same commitment to our science workers who live here now. Without that, more workers may just seek more secure jobs overseas.

"It must also commit to investing more in the facilities science workers need to do their best work. The Gluckman report said science was very underfunded already, but the Government has not made any promise to increase investment. One of its first acts was to scrap the previous Government’s big upgrade to labs and other facilities.

"If the Government is serious about using science to drive economic growth, it must invest more and retain the science workforce."

