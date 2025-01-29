Government Breaking Records With Corner-cutting

Responding to news that this Government has been breaking records with its heavy use of urgency, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“Urgency can’t just become the short-cut when Governments want to skip over the hassle of consulting the public. Rushed laws undermine transparency and lead to bad outcomes.”

“Repeal Bills going through under urgency is one thing. But between the last Government and this one, we’ve seen RMA reforms passed under urgency, then repealed under urgency, and now being replaced in the short-term under urgency – this legislative yo-yo needs to be a lesson about what rushed reforms lead to.”

“We can’t allow the dangerous precedent to be bedded in that tough issues are rushed through Parliament to side-step scrutiny. There’s a place for urgency, but it should be “break glass in case of emergency”, not just the default “go faster” button.”

“National were rightly quick to criticise the last Government’s overuse of urgency. Now they need to walk the talk.”

