WWF Slams ‘Embarrassingly Weak’ New Climate Target

Aotearoa New Zealand’s ‘farcical’ new international climate target lacks ambition and sends all the wrong signals to our trading partners, says the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) New Zealand.

Under the Paris Agreement, countries are required to set targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

The Government has announced it will reduce emissions by 51 to 55 percent below 2005 levels by 2035.

WWF-New Zealand’s CEO, Dr Kayla Kingdon-Bebb, says this lacklustre target is barely a progression beyond New Zealand’s first NDC and will make us a laughing stock internationally.

“This target is a farcical attempt to meet the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C and a complete failure to do our ‘fair share’ or play our part in the ‘global climate response.

“Ministers are dreaming if they expect anyone to possibly believe this is a credible target.”

WWF-New Zealand and other environmental groups believe a target in the mid-70 percent range is possible if the Government acts with urgency and ambition.

“It’s well within our power to meet the scale of the global challenge, but we can’t possibly do so with this embarrassingly complacent approach,” says Dr Kingdon-Bebb.

“This target does nothing but expose this Government’s complete inability to grapple with what’s at stake for future generations. The time for dither and delay - and more magical thinking - is over.”

She says Aotearoa’s lack of climate ambition is already being noticed internationally, with New Zealand recently dropping seven places in the global rankings on climate action.

“With our ‘clean and green’ reputation we could be setting an example for other countries. Instead, the Government’s failure to ramp up its commitments and make a meaningful contribution will weaken our standing on the global stage – yet again.”

“Our key trading partners are expecting us to play our part, as reflected by the obligations within our Free Trade Agreements with the EU and UK.

“New Zealand’s backwards steps are putting our economy at risk and we’re going to become increasingly isolated and out of step with the global community,” she says.

Read WWF-New Zealand and other environmental groups’ joint submission to the Government on setting Aotearoa New Zealand's second Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC2): https://wwf.org.nz/news/climate-change/new-zealands-second-nationally-determined-contribution

