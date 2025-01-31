Oxfam Aotearoa Responds To New Zealand’s Climate Target

"New Zealand’s climate target for 2035 fails to show our commitment to stand with the Pacific and stop climate harm" said Oxfam Aotearoa Climate Justice Lead, Nick Henry.

The New Zealand Government has just announced its climate target for 2035 under the Paris Agreement. New Zealand is obliged to set a Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) that shows ‘maximum possible ambition’ to reduce climate-harming emissions. The NDC must also show progress from the 2030 target.

New Zealand’s first NDC committed to net emissions in 2030 being 50% less than gross emissions in 2005. The new target for 2035 commits to 51-55% reductions in the same terms.

"While other countries around the world are making real progress, committing to 60 and 70% reductions by 2035, New Zealand offers a paltry additional 1-5% from their 2030 goal."

‘The new target stretches the meaning of "progress" to a breaking point and fails to show the "maximum possible ambition" that our Government promised.’

‘We are at a critical point for the Pacific as global heating creeps closer to 1.5 degrees. Our Government should be standing with the communities most affected and leading global efforts to stop the climate crisis getting worse.’

