Professional Bodies Are Not Moral And Political Arbiters, Govt Must Act Against This Outrageous Decision

Hobson’s Pledge is disappointed by the court’s decision today in the case of Janet Dickson, the real estate agent who was threatened by the Real Estate Authority with having her practicing licence cancelled because she did not wish to take part in an online course on te reo Māori, tikanga, and the Treaty of Waitangi.

It is an outrageous decision.

The court has said that real estate agents can be forced, under the current rules to take part in mandatory courses or activities that have little or nothing to do with their professional work. And that whilst cancelling a licence, and a five year ban from reapplying is a “harsh consequence”, the court noted simply it is a consequence allowed under the Real Estate Agents Act.

This judgement will be worrying to many New Zealanders. It is not the place of real estate authorities, or any professional body, to force members to take part in ‘struggle sessions’ or courses that are effectively indoctrination.

Hobson’s Pledge has supported Janet from the very beginning, understanding that compulsory Treaty courses are at best only peripherally connected to most professional employment as well as often being highly prejudiced in their perspectives. Furthermore, the heavy hand of cancelling practicing licences for those who don’t comply, is coercive and abusive.

“It is not the place of real estate authorities, or any professional body, to foist political, religious, or cultural views onto its members” says Don Brash, a Trustee of Hobson’s Pledge.

This court case highlights the need for the Government to update legislation on the powers of regulatory bodies as a matter of urgency.

Hobson’s Pledge calls on the Minister and the Coalition Government to ensure that professional bodies do not exceed their mandate by forcing particular political and cultural views onto their memberships in ways that have nothing to do with the professional work being undertaken.

