NEW POLL: Centre-Left Bloc Could Form Government For First Time Since March 2022

More bad news for the Coalition Government following the results of the latest Taxpayers’ Union-Curia poll, as they fall behind the Centre-Left bloc.

The poll, conducted between 02 and 04 February, shows National up 2.3 points to 31.9 percent, while Labour has risen 0.4 points from last month to 31.3 percent.

The Greens are up 3.7 points to 13.2 percent, while ACT is down 0.8 points to 10.0 percent. New Zealand First is down 1.7 points to 6.4 percent, while Te Pāti Māori is down 0.9% to 4.4%.

The headline poll results and information about the methodology can be found on the Taxpayers' Union's website at https://www.taxpayers.org.nz/poll_feb_25_basjfgas

For the minor parties, Outdoors and Freedom is down 0.8 points to 0.9%, TOP is down 1.6 points to 0.5% and New Conservatives are up 0.2 points to 0.2%.

This month's results are compared to the last Taxpayers' Union–Curia Poll conducted in January 2025, available at https://www.taxpayers.org.nz/25jan_tuc_poll

Based on these results, National is up 1 seat to 39, whilst Labour remain on 39.

Despite this, the Centre-Right bloc has dropped 3 seats to 59, compared to the Centre-Left bloc’s 61 (+3 seats).

The Greens gain 4 seats to 16, while ACT drop 2 to 12 seats. New Zealand First is down 2 to 8 seats, while Te Pāti Māori drops 1 to 6 seats.

Commenting on the results, Taxpayers’ Union Spokesman James Ross said:

“As long as the Government keeps failing to fix the current economic bonfire, they'll keep getting battered at the polls. It's no coincidence the proportion of people who think New Zealand is heading in the right direction keeps plummeting."

"If a poll showing they'd lose power if there was an election held today isn't a wake-up call, nothing will be. By burying the heads, the Government's playing a dangerous game of chicken with the electorate.

"Managed decline has lost its appeal. With Budget 2025 around the corner, now's the time to start laser-focusing on economic growth."

