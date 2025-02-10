New Zealand Must Show Leadership As The US Retreats From Global Aid

To the Government of Aotearoa New Zealand,

Tēnā koutou,

The Council for International Development Aotearoa, alongside the humanitarian and development sector of New Zealand, expresses deep concern over the decision of the United States government to suspend USAID operations under Executive Order 14169. This abrupt cessation of critical humanitarian and development assistance has left programmes stalled, communities without support, and global stability increasingly uncertain. Beyond a funding issue, this moment challenges the principles of international cooperation, solidarity, and responsibility.

New Zealand has long championed a fair, stable, and resilient global order. As a nation with deep ties to the Pacific and beyond, we cannot afford to be passive in the face of these shifts. The Pacific, already vulnerable to economic and climate-driven shocks, will be among the first to feel the impact. With USAID’s withdrawal, essential aid is stripped away, development efforts are disrupted, and strategic vacuums will emerge, spaces that may be filled by actors whose priorities do not align with our shared commitment to democracy, human rights, and sustainability. Humanitarian systems, already under immense strain, must now adapt rapidly. Long-standing global partnerships, built over decades, risk being weakened by short-term political decisions rather than guided by the long-term needs of communities.

This is a pivotal moment in history. New Zealand has consistently stood for human rights, justice, and global stability. From championing nuclear disarmament to taking a stance on equality in sport, we have shown that small nations can shape the world for the better. Today, we face another such moment. As the United States reevaluates its role in global aid, New Zealand has a unique opportunity to reaffirm our commitments to the global community and work collectively with partners to uphold the values that define our international engagement.

This is not just about increasing funding or filling gaps left by others; it is about ensuring that New Zealand remains a consistent and principled voice in global affairs. By stepping up now, our government has the chance to demonstrate leadership on the world stage, reinforcing our influence and reputation as a nation committed to justice and stability. We urge the Government of Aotearoa New Zealand to engage diplomatically, working with international partners to encourage the United States to maintain its commitments and believe the best way we demonstrate that is by strengthening our own investment in Official Development Assistance and climate finance. By doing so, we signal that our dedication to global cooperation remains steadfast and that we will continue to champion a world that is fair, stable, and resilient.

We invite organisations and individuals working in humanitarian relief, poverty alleviation, and climate resilience to join us in this call. The impact of USAID’s withdrawal will be deeply felt by NGOs and communities across the Pacific and beyond. New Zealand’s response should reflect not only our values but also our recognition that this is an opportunity to lead. Standing still is not an option.

We call on the Government of Aotearoa New Zealand to seize this opportunity and demonstrate once again that our principles do not waver with the shifting political winds of others. New Zealand must be proactive, engaged, and unwavering in its commitment to a just and sustainable global future.

As former Prime Minister Norman Kirk once said:

“We are a small nation but in the interests of justice we claim the world’s attention.”

Ngā mihi nui,

Signed organisations: Council for International Development, Oxfam NZ, World Vision NZ, Anglican Missions, Tearfund, UnionAID, Caritas NZ, Habitat for Humanity NZ, VSA, CBM, CWS, ADRA, Hagar, Arotahi

