“Poor Decision-making Making Us Poorer” - Kiwis $12,700 Worse Off Than Treasury Predictions

Friday, 14 February 2025, 2:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Recent analysis has shown every New Zealander is likely to be $12,700 worse off, on average, than forecast by Treasury only two years ago.

“These figures show the depth of the situation we’re in” said Sam Warren, a spokesman for the Taxpayers’ Union.

“The reality is we’re getting poorer. The government this year is leaning heavy on chasing economic growth, which is absolutely the right thing to do.”

“But what should have been done last year might be too little too late.”

“The Minister has shamelessly decreed she ‘will not be a slave to surplus’ but that only leaves us with one alternative – continuing as a slave to debt."

“From day one Willis has had every lever at her disposal to generate growth and pull us out of recession. Instead, her softly-softly approach has only played around the edges – and Kiwis are worse off for it.”

“Let’s be really clear, the government was elected with a mandate to make bold decisions, yet Willis has been reluctant to do so – and I think is reflected in the polls. We can only hope ‘going for growth’ is more than a bumper sticker and actually has some meat to it.”

© Scoop Media

