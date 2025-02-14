Free Speech Union Announces Four Speakers For National Tours In 2025

The Free Speech Union is proud to continue to contribute world-class commentary to the fight for open discourse and dialogue.

In 2025, Dr. James Lindsay, Dr. Musa al-Gharbi, Michael Shellenberger, and Dr. Helen Joyce will be hosted by the Free Speech Union to meet with policy makers, politicians, journalists, academics, and Union members.

By bringing these global voices to the fight for free expression in New Zealand, we’ll continue to protect and expand our culture of free speech, says Nathan Seiuli, the Free Speech Union's Events Manager.

“We’re thrilled to bring Dr. Lindsay to New Zealand next month. His bestselling books, including Cynical Theories and Race Marxism, have shaped global discussions on free speech and liberal democracy. He is well known for his role behind the infamous ‘Grievance Studies’ affair along with Dr. Peter Boghossian (another recent guest of the FSU).

“Musa al-Gharbi is a Columbia-trained sociologist and author. Protégé of prominent academic, Jonathan Haidt, he is the former comms director at Heterodox Academy. His tour in May will discuss his latest book, We Have Never Been Woke: The Cultural Contradictions of a New Elite.

“Michael Shellenberger is an author, journalist, and think tank executive whose advocacy for free speech spans the world. Most famous for his work with Matt Taibbi on the Twitter Files, his tour in Spring will focus on Online Safety and Censorship.

“Helen Joyce is the former International Editor of The Economist. In addition to her work as an author and academic, she is best known for her work on gender issues. Her book Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality has sparked major global conversations. Joyce will be the keynote speaker at our 2025 annual Free Speech Conferences in Auckland and Christchurch on 8 and 9 November.

“We look forward to touring with these champions of free speech in 2025.”

To keep an eye on event announcements, go to fsu.nz/upcoming_events

