Unused EV Charger Sell-Off Highlights Wellington Council’s Ineptitude

Responding to news that Wellington City Council is considering selling off the 26 unused electric vehicle chargers which have been sat in storage unused since they were purchased five years ago, Taxpayers’ Union Communications Officer, Alex Emes, said “it’s about time for the council to front up and admit guilt.”

“While it is in the interests of Wellington ratepayers to sell off this subsidy for the rich, it is unfortunate that it has come to this point. The council should have never spent a penny on this programme, and the $3.4 million spent is a flagrant abuse of taxpayer money.

“Wellington City Council has long known of the underutilisation of chargers. Hardworking Wellingtonians shouldn’t be on the hook for a programme that only benefits wealthy Tesla Owners.

“While the Taxpayers’ Union has already been beating this drum by breaking stories of EV charger waste left and right, it is nice to finally see a Wellington city councillor have some common sense and call out this outrageous handout for the rich.”

Note:

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is an independent and membership-driven activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. Its mission, lower taxes, less waste, more accountability, is supported by 200,000 subscribed members and supporters.

