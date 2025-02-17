Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Unused EV Charger Sell-Off Highlights Wellington Council’s Ineptitude

Monday, 17 February 2025, 10:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Responding to news that Wellington City Council is considering selling off the 26 unused electric vehicle chargers which have been sat in storage unused since they were purchased five years ago, Taxpayers’ Union Communications Officer, Alex Emes, said “it’s about time for the council to front up and admit guilt.”

“While it is in the interests of Wellington ratepayers to sell off this subsidy for the rich, it is unfortunate that it has come to this point. The council should have never spent a penny on this programme, and the $3.4 million spent is a flagrant abuse of taxpayer money.

“Wellington City Council has long known of the underutilisation of chargers. Hardworking Wellingtonians shouldn’t be on the hook for a programme that only benefits wealthy Tesla Owners.

“While the Taxpayers’ Union has already been beating this drum by breaking stories of EV charger waste left and right, it is nice to finally see a Wellington city councillor have some common sense and call out this outrageous handout for the rich.”

Note:

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is an independent and membership-driven activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. Its mission, lower taxes, less waste, more accountability, is supported by 200,000 subscribed members and supporters.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 