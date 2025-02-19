Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Crisis Working Group A Sign Of Desperation By Health Minister

Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 2:25 pm
Press Release: PSA

The Government’s setting up of a crisis health working group won’t help a failing health system unless increased investment is urgently made.

The so-called health assurance unit will operate within Te Kawa Mataao Public Service Commission.

"This is a crisis of the Government’s own making and the unit is another sign of desperation," said PSA acting national secretary Fleur Fitzsimons.

"The PSA says the answer is simple. Stop the cuts, lift the hiring freeze and fund health properly.

"The health system is being starved of funds by a Government which has chosen saving dollars over saving lives, tax cuts over a properly funded health system.

"That’s why the PSA has filed urgent legal proceedings with the Employment Relations Authority to stop the planned cuts.

"This all comes on top of three high profile resignations including the Health NZ CEO and Director General of Health.

"It’s time for action, not a working group, before frontline health services are further eroded and patients suffer."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from PSA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 