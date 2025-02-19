NZCTU Welcomes Passage Of Wage Theft Bill

The Crimes (Theft by Employer) Amendment Bill passing committee stage in the House is a win for workers, said NZCTU Te Kauae Kaimahi President Richard Wagstaff. The Bill, which amends the Crimes Act 1961 to clarify that not paying an employee their wages is theft, will now head to Third Reading.

“We are thrilled that this Bill is making its way through the House and looks set to become law,” said Wagstaff.



“Theft is theft. It’s past time that the legal system recognises that ‘theft by employer’ is every bit as serious and criminal as any other type of theft.

“Currently, workers who suffer theft of their wages or minimum entitlements only have civil remedies available to them. Workers must spend their own money to argue their case in the court or the Authority, a cost that is too high for many. Too often cases of ‘theft by employer’ go unpunished and unresolved.

“We acknowledge Camilla Belich and Ibrahim Omer for their leadership on this issue and thank all political parties who have supported it.



“At a time when the workers’ rights in Aotearoa are under attack, we welcome this win for working people,” said Wagstaff.

