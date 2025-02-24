Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Mining Drill Rig Challenged By Community

Monday, 24 February 2025, 2:32 pm
Press Release: Coromandel Watchdog of Hauraki

Yesterday, local communities at Kuaotunu and Whangapoua in the northern Coromandel challenged Oceana Gold, a mining company who have brought in a drilling rig to prepare for gold mining..

Oceana Gold are drilling an exploratory hole on private land at Te Rerenga, above the Whangapoua

harbour, behind Matarangi. This is the first drilling rig in the area for more than 30 years, and comes as the company intensifies their gold exploration programme.

More than 100 people held a peaceful protest at the site on Sunday, to ensure that the company knows that the resistance to mining in the area remains strong. As well as local people, groups travelled from Kauaeranga ., Paeroa, Kapanga and Whenuakite, to send a clear message, mining is not welcome in the area.

“ We know that it is only our opposition that has kept them out, and we know this place is too precious to mine.

We have strong local support to continue to oppose them “ said Martin Smith from local group KAMAG ( Kuaotunu Anti Mining Action Group )

KAMAG was supported at the rally by Coromandel Watchdog of Hauraki who have been fighting Oceana mining proposals ftom across the region

"We will keep standing up against Oceana and other gold mining companies even though under the Fast Track law these companies can legally avoid all consultation, and communities have no opportunity to test their applications to mine in in court . We have no option but to expand peaceful action in all areas under threat across the Hauraki/Coromandel” said Catherine Delahunty , Chair of Watchdog,

