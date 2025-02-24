Academics’ Fury Over Science Funding Process Overblown

Commenting on the Herald’s front-page article about academics criticising the process behind Minister Judith Collin's decision to focus the Marsden Fund on core science, a spokesman for the Taxpayers' Union, Sam Warren, said:

“Anger from academics like Troy Baisden on the decision by Minister Collins to right-size Marsden funding is a storm in a teacup.”

“The process is irrelevant if it leads to taxpayers no longer funding dubious research, such as projects aimed at “amplifying pacific girl gamer voices” or “the desexualisation of te reo Māori domains.”

“It is clear the Minister's decision to cut Marsden funding for humanities and social sciences, along with requiring 50 percent of grants to demonstrate economic benefit, is a win for taxpayers."

“The gravy train for eccentric academic ideas is coming to an end. It’s time to refocus the Marsden Fund on its core purpose: supporting chemistry, maths, engineering, and biomedical sciences for the benefit of all.

