Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr Resigns

Wednesday, 5 March 2025, 2:49 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

Reacting to the Minister of Finance’s announcement that RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr has resigned, Taxpayers’ Union Spokesman James Ross stated “this resignation is not before time.”

“Orr’s work caused the single worst economic downturn in New Zealand in over three decades. He was far too slow to react as inflation increased, and far too slow to lower interest rates as inflation fell.”

“With more than two and a half times as many staff at the Reserve Bank now as in 2018, the Governor spent his time in the top seat empire-building rather than focussing on his core responsibilities.”

“This is the opportunity to take a thorough look at the Reserve Bank’s actions over the last few years, to ensure this never happens again. The replacement Governor needs to be absolutely laser-focused on keeping inflation within the target range, and we can’t see repeats of Orr’s money-printing spree.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 