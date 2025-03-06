Beyond Borders: CID Members Catalyse Change For Women And Girls Worldwide

In celebration of International Women's Day 2025, the Council for International Development Aotearoa New Zealand (CID) proudly highlights the impactful work of its members in advancing the rights, equality, and empowerment of women and girls across the globe. Aligned with this year's theme, "For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment," CID members are demonstrating their unwavering commitment to gender equality through a diverse range of initiatives.

"On International Women's Day, we're reminded that when we invest in women and girls, we're not just supporting individuals, but transforming communities and building a more equitable and just world for everyone," says Peter Rudd, Executive Director of CID.

This vision of transformation is vividly realised through the diverse and impactful initiatives undertaken by our members. From fostering economic independence to ensuring access to vital health services and advocating for fundamental rights, CID members are actively turning these ideals into tangible results. Examples of this impactful work include:

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Myanmar

ADC Microfinance has been a steadfast supporter of women entrepreneurs in Myanmar for over 15 years through their partnership with Zozam Microfinance. Together, they have invested in nearly 3,000 businesses run by women, providing over 14,000 loans to date. This initiative addresses the economic empowerment gap, as over 95% of these women previously lacked access to formal financial services.

Building Urban Resilience in Vanuatu

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Cowater International, working alongside the Department of Urban Affairs and Planning and the Asian Development Bank on the Greater Port Vila Urbanisation Resilience Project (GPVURP) in Vanuatu, is constructing three multipurpose, gender-responsive emergency shelters. These shelters will provide safe spaces for approximately 15,000 people, half of whom are women, while also delivering targeted training programmes and promoting gender-based violence prevention.

Restoring Dignity, Health, and Hope in Ethiopia

Hamlin Fistula Ethiopia has been restoring the dignity of women suffering from obstetric fistula for over 65 years. Founded by New Zealand doctor Reg Hamlin and his wife, Dr Catherine Hamlin, the organisation provides expert surgical repair, counselling, physiotherapy, and vocational training—free of charge. Through its Women’s Empowerment Programme, women like Abebech, who faced social isolation due to childbirth injuries, receive education and business skills to rebuild their lives.

Upskilling Women in the Pacific

Habitat for Humanity New Zealand is empowering women in Fiji and Samoa through plumbing and home maintenance training programmes. These initiatives provide women with essential skills, improve their access to safe living conditions, and open new career pathways in the trades.

Advocating for Girls' Rights in Solomon Islands

The SIEVAP Coalition, comprising World Vision, Save the Children, and ChildFund, is leading the "Make it 18" campaign to raise the legal age of marriage to 18 in Solomon Islands. This campaign aims to protect girls' rights to education, health, and future opportunities by closing legal loopholes that currently allow child marriages.

Supporting Refugee Women's Economic Inclusion in Uganda

Aotearoa New Zealand for UNHCR is working to expand livelihood opportunities for refugees in Uganda. Their partnership with the Private Sector Foundation of Uganda (PSFU), supported by the IKEA Foundation, provides training and employment opportunities, empowering refugee women like Celia to achieve financial independence.

Promoting Menstrual Hygiene Management in Humanitarian Settings

Reemi is trialling its innovative Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) products with Oxfam’s Global Humanitarian Team in Mali, the Central African Republic, Somaliland, Gaza, and Lebanon. This project addresses menstrual health in humanitarian settings, providing accessible MHM solutions and raising awareness of menstrual health in emergencies.

Empowering Women in Timor-Leste through Climate Finance

Volunteer Service Abroad (VSA) volunteer Teall Crossen has played a key role in making climate finance more accessible to marginalised groups, particularly women, in Timor-Leste. By leading a gender-focused scoping study and working closely with government officials, donors, and NGOs, she has helped ensure that climate funding benefits those most affected by climate change. Her efforts have also amplified rural women’s voices, providing crucial evidence to inform policies and funding decisions that support women’s empowerment and sustainable development.

Women’s Empowerment in Papua New Guinea

Christian Blind Mission (CBM) is supporting local partners, Catholic Church Health Services and Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority, to bring health and disability services closer to where women live in the Highlands of Papua New Guinea. This initiative, funded through Aotearoa New Zealand’s International Development Cooperation Programme, supports the development of gender and disability action plans, ensuring that women and girls access health and disability services on an equal basis with men.

Empowering Women in Timor-Leste: Caritas and HAFOTI’s Impact

Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand, in partnership with Hamahon Feto Timor (HAFOTI), is supporting over 1,500 women across seven districts in Timor-Leste to gain financial independence. HAFOTI provides women with skills in agriculture, enterprise, and small-scale manufacturing, helping them grow their income and take on leadership roles in their communities. Despite ongoing challenges, including gender inequality and rural poverty, this initiative is creating lasting change. One such leader is Mana Gertrudes, a dedicated farmer and district coordinator, who has spent over a decade training and empowering women to improve their livelihoods.

Advancing Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights

In March 2024, the New Zealand Institute of International Affairs hosted Dr Natalia Kanem, Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund, in conversation with Rt Hon Helen Clark on "What next for sexual and reproductive health rights." The event marked 30 years since the ICPD in Cairo, which established reproductive health and gender equality as key to sustainable development. Despite progress, ongoing crises, including conflicts, climate change, and disinformation, threaten women and girls' rights and choices.

These initiatives showcase the unwavering commitment of CID members to ensure every woman and girl, regardless of circumstance, can secure her rights and thrive. Beyond advocacy, our members are creating lasting opportunities for women’s economic independence, safety, and leadership. This collective effort reflects a belief in the transformative power of women and a strong determination to amplify their voices and drive a more equitable world for all.

About CID

The Council for International Development Aotearoa New Zealand (CID) is the peak body and umbrella organisation for the international development and humanitarian aid sector. Founded in 1985, CID is a members-based organisation with over 90 members operating in over 190 countries, including large international NGOs, businesses, academic institutions, research organisations, consultants, and social enterprises. CID connects, strengthens, and advocates for the international NGO sector in Aotearoa New Zealand and internationally. We connect with multilateral organisations, governments, and other development actors across the globe. CID is a registered charity and is governed by a Board made up of member organisations. We have a long-term partnership with the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT). www.cid.org.nz

© Scoop Media

