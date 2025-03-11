Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Revealed: Nelson’s $660,000 Saltwater Creek Footbridge

Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 2:05 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union can reveal through the Local Government Official Information and Meeting Act that Nelson City Council has spent $661,704.35 on a footbridge – with $100,518.95 of the total cost spent on cultural designs.

Local Government Campaigns Manager, Sam Warren, said:

“The bridge works out to be $50,000 per metre, with more than $100,000 spent on making it more visually appealing. This is the opposite of doing away with the nice-to-haves and doing the basics well.”

“There’s nothing wrong with a dash of culture in our infrastructure – but perhaps not during a time when locals struggle with a 8.2% rate rise for 2024-25 and a $300 per household storm recovery levy.”

“Nelson ratepayers are tightening their belts. Would it be so outrageous to expect council to do the same?”

“It doesn’t have to be barebones, but when one-sixth of the cost of a footbridge is simply on flourish, it’s probably time to pull back. The people of Nelson deserve better from their council in terms of spending decisions.”

