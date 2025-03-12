Prime Minister Fails To Address Concerns Over Young Children Identifying As Gender Neutral

The Conservative Party is deeply concerned by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s dismissive response to an early childhood educator who raised alarm over a growing number of preschool children requesting to be addressed as “they/them” rather than as boys or girls. Rather than acknowledging the educator’s concerns about childhood development and the vulnerability of young minds, the Prime Minister instead issued a generic statement of support for the LGBT community—completely ignoring the core issue at hand.

This response fails to address a crucial question: why are increasing numbers of children under five identifying as gender neutral? Educators and child development experts deserve serious engagement on this matter, not political platitudes. The early years of a child’s life are foundational, and ideological influences should not override the need for careful, research-based approaches to childhood identity and development.

The Conservative Party (formerly New Conservative) is the only political party that has consistently and strongly urged caution against the widespread adoption of "gender affirming" policies in schools. We believe that policies guiding educators must prioritise safeguarding children’s well-being and natural developmental processes over ideology. The Government must listen to teachers, parents, and experts rather than blindly following a radical agenda.

We call on the Prime Minister to take these concerns seriously, engage in an open discussion with childhood development professionals, and ensure that schools and early learning centres are not pressured into adopting policies that may have long-term consequences for vulnerable young children.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

