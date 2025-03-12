Infrastructure Summit Should Prioritise Environmental Outcomes

The Government’s Infrastructure Investment Summit starts tomorrow. It’s a jam-packed programme engaging an impressive panoply of Ministers. Our substantial infrastructure deficit needs urgent attention, so it is a useful initiative,” said EDS CEO Gary Taylor.

“However potential investors attending, reportedly from 14 countries, should understand the unique nature of our environment.

"New Zealanders want high environmental standards to be met. Despite the Government’s efforts to derail good environmental outcomes with the shameful Fast-track Approvals Act, our expectation is that investors should bring progressive thinking to the planning and implementation of new infrastructure projects. Meeting the low bar in that law is not nearly good enough. This is not a third world country.

"International investors should also understand that our biodiversity is very different to the rest of the world. Prior to the relatively recent arrival of people around 1000 years ago, flora and fauna evolved in the absence of mammalian predators. Today, some 4,000 endemic species are threatened or at risk of extinction so great care is needed with major developments.

"Infrastructure projects should all be designed to achieve a net gain in indigenous biodiversity. There is much work to be done to restore lost ecosystems such as coastal forests and wetlands. Green infrastructure projects - such as rebuilding Tairāwhiti - need focus and attention too.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading "Investors should also be aware that there is an active, committed and motivated environmental non-government sector in New Zealand. We are keen to work cooperatively with investors but are ready if needed to take legal action against any unwarranted environmental incursions.

"It’s unfortunate that the Government didn’t invite any environmental NGOs to attend the Summit. EDS has long advocated for spatial planning to provide long-term certainty for investors. We would have argued for that approach because it is currently missing from the Government’s reform agenda,” Mr Taylor concluded.

