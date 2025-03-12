Palestine Forum Of New Zealand Calls On Government MPs To Support Sanctions Bill Against Israel’s Unlawful Occupation

The Palestine Forum of New Zealand is calling on Government MPs to take a principled stand for justice by supporting the Unlawful Occupation of Palestine Sanctions Bill.

With Labour and Te Pāti Māori already backing the Bill, only six MPs from the Government’s parties - National, NZ First, or ACT - are needed to ensure its passage.

“This is a test of conscience and humanity,” says [Your Name], spokesperson for the Palestine Forum of New Zealand. “New Zealand has a long and proud history of standing against injustice. Supporting this Bill is a necessary step toward holding Israel accountable for its war crimes and ongoing occupation of Palestinian land.”

In September 2024, New Zealand voted alongside 123 UN member states in support of sanctions against those responsible for illegal settlements and settler violence in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Despite this, the Government has yet to take any meaningful action.

“This is not about party politics - it is about upholding human rights and international law,” says Maher Nazzal. “New Zealanders expect our leaders to stand on the right side of history. The Government must listen to its people and act accordingly.”

The Palestine Forum of New Zealand urges all MPs with a conscience to support the Bill and take a stand against Israel’s illegal occupation and human rights abuses. The time for action is now.

