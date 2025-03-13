Government Cleaners, Security Guards, And Caterers Counting On NZ First

The Living Wage Movement is once again calling on NZ First to stand by its election promise to protect the Living Wage for government-contracted cleaners, security guards, and caterers.

Minister Nicola Willis has proposed scrapping the Living Wage requirement for these workers.

On the election trail, NZ First MP Andy Foster stated the party’s commitment to retaining this policy.

When speaking directly to government cleaners, security guards, and caterers, Mr. Foster said, “If you want someone to advocate for you in this Government, then it’s really got to be New Zealand First.”

“If you’re on the Living Wage, how can we take that away? That is not fair.”

Watch a video of NZ First’s public commitment here : https://vimeo.com/926076002

With Minister Willis’ proposal under consultation and a cabinet decision pending, the Movement says now is time for the coalition party to act on their commitment.

“Our position is clear – this procurement rule must not be scrapped. It’s a practical way for the Government to improve lives and show these workers that they are valued,” says Gina Lockyer, Executive Director of the Living Wage Movement.

“When workers are paid the Living Wage, they’re more engaged, attentive, and they stick around. Their reliance on government subsidies is reduced. That’s value for money.”

“With government facilities all over the country, the policy is delivering for Kiwis from Kaitaia to Bluff.”

In Parliament today, acting Prime Minister Winston Peters, a former union delegate, said he wants to see workers paid properly for their work.

"Having a Living Wage requirement in their procurement policy is the best way to make this a reality," says Gina.

"For example, all accredited Living Wage Employer have Living Wage procurement policies. They want to be assured that their contracted workers can make ends meet – and it works."

The Movement has met government cleaners and security guards who voted for NZ First because of its reputation for standing up for regional New Zealand and hardworking Kiwis.

“Now is the perfect opportunity for NZ First Ministers to show they’re fighting to protect workers in the buildings and facilities they oversee – ‘looking after their own backyard,’ so to speak.”

