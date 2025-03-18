Govt Must Act Decisively And Ban Engineered Stone

The NZCTU Te Kauae Kaimahi have reiterated their call for Government to protect workers by banning engineered stone in a submission on MBIE’s silica dust consultation.

“If Brooke van Velden is genuine when she calls for an evidence-based approach to this issue, then she must support a full ban on engineered stone products,” said NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff.

“Processing engineered stone is extremely harmful to health. A ban will save lives.

“Engineered stone is not an essential building product and many safe alternatives exist. We should not be putting workers’ lives at risk for a trendy kitchen.

“The Government needs to act now. We cannot wait for more workers to be harmed, or killed before they realise decisive action is necessary,” said Wagstaff.

The NZCTU is also among those calling for stronger regulation of all work involving silica to protect workers from the deadly lung disease silicosis.

WorkSafe estimates that 80,000 workers are working in conditions where the workplace exposure standard for silica dust is regularly exceeded, showing the need for better protections against exposure.

“Workers need the certainty that their health is being protected at work. Stronger regulations will provide businesses with the clarity needed to ensure this is being provided,” said Wagstaff.

“We also add our voice to those calling for the establishment an occupational lung disease registry to support exposed workers with treatment and effective follow-up.

