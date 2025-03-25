Resource Management Reform Set To Streamline Desperately Needed Thermal Generation

Energy Resources Aotearoa welcomes the prospect of new planning legislation to replace the Resource Management Act, reducing unnecessary red tape and streamlining decision-making about where development can and should be enabled while protecting the environment.

Chief Executive John Carnegie says replacing the Resource Management Act with a Planning Act and Natural Environment Act will streamline consenting and provide confidence to investors looking to invest in our natural resources and build the thermal generation desperately needed to ensure a secure, resilient and affordable energy system.

"It is widely acknowledged that under the current settings, the Resource Management Act is serving neither those who wish to utilise our abundant natural resources nor those who wish to protect them."

We’re pleased to see the government working from the basis that the clear allocation of property rights is a fundamental tenet of a well-functioning economy. This is critical to unlocking the investment we need to thrive and grow.

It is crucial that the new proposed frameworks minimise blurred edges with other legislative frameworks, such as the Crown Minerals Act and the Climate Change Response Act."

Carnegie says it is great to see steps taken to improve decision-making by focusing on evidence-based outcomes.

"New Zealand can’t afford to keep being a nation that says no - and as we’ve consistently said, we need a fuel and technology agnostic resource management system that enables access to develop our natural resources."

Carnegie says Energy Resources Aotearoa will input into policy detail to ensure all fuel and technology types are considered before the two new Acts are introduced into the House by the end of this year.

"We look forward to working collaboratively with the Government to ensure the new settings reflect the urgent need to encourage the development of natural gas and its use by our exporters and power sector that we so badly need to keep the lights on."

