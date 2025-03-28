Minister - Hear The Voice Of Health Unions If You Want A Better Health System

The PSA is urging Health Minister Simeon Brown to work closely with unions to ensure the health system delivers the better patient outcomes he constantly talks about.

Health Minister Simeon Brown today announced a review of health workforce legislation blaming current regulations for slowing down recruitment of health workers and improving services.

"We agree with the Minister on one thing - New Zealanders deserve a health system that ensures patients get timely, quality health care, but he’s going about it the wrong way," said Fleur Fitzsimons, National Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"His announcement today does not mention the role of unions and our place in the health system.

"We know the playbook here - keep running down the public health system to justify going down the slippery slope of privatisation where care based on need is replaced by ability to pay.

"Any review must ensure the public health system is protected. Unions and health workers have a critical role to play in making sure we have a health system that delivers for New Zealanders. Workers know what needs to happen to improve delivery and right now they are saying the Government’s cuts are damaging health services.

"This Minister is overseeing a system that is still laying off workers and one that needs more funding, far more than the Government is prepared to inject to recognise our ageing population and the rising cost of health care.

"That’s the real issue here. And the Minister can start by reversing the planned deep cuts to the IT team at Health NZ Te Whatu Ora which keeps critical systems going in our hospitals.

"Our message to the Minister is clear - work with us, fund the system properly and stop playing politics. The stakes are too high, patients’ lives are at stake."

