Walk Without Fear Trust Welcomes New Sentencing Reforms Aimed At Restoring Public Safety

Monday, 31 March 2025, 3:23 pm
Press Release: Walk Without Fear Trust

The Walk Without Fear Trust strongly supports the Government’s newly announced sentencing reforms aimed at ensuring real consequences for serious crime and repeat offending.

The Trust, which advocates for safer communities, justice for victims, and proportionate, meaningful consequences for offenders, believes the reforms are a vital step toward deterring repeat offenders and restoring public confidence in the justice system.

Chairman Eugene Bareman says the measures will go a long way toward shifting the balance back in favour of victims and those impacted by violence.

“For too long, we’ve seen offenders getting break after break while victims and their families are left to pick up the pieces,” says Bareman. “These changes send a clear message that there are consequences for criminal behaviour, and that the safety of our communities matters.”

The Trust especially welcomes the introduction of new aggravating factors for those who target sole-charge workers and livestream their crimes, and the capping of sentence discounts that have often been misused in cases involving serious offending.

Walk Without Fear Trust remains committed to advocating for a justice system that is fair, firm, and focused on the needs of those harmed by violent crime.

