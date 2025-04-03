Gene Tech Bill: A High-Stakes Gamble That Risks Farmers’ Livelihoods, Trade, And NZ’s Global Reputation

Organics Aotearoa New Zealand (OANZ) told Parliament yesterday that the proposed Gene Technology Bill will have devastating impacts on the organic sector.

Delivering its oral submission to the Health Select Committee, OANZ urged the government to include stronger controls over the environmental release of GMOs, warning that failure to do so would jeopardise New Zealand’s billion-dollar organic sector, harm the wider primary industry, and undermine the country’s global reputation.

OANZ also emphasised that the process has failed to address trade and market access, economic and environmental risks given the significant impact gene technologies will have on organic and non-GMO farmers and their ability to access international markets, particularly if environmental release is allowed.

OANZ's position is no field trials and no commercial release of GMOs.

“Without these essential changes, the Bill threatens New Zealand’s global reputation as a leader in sustainable, GE-free food production, which all of New Zealand currently enjoys. If passed in its current form, it threatens farmers’ livelihoods, trade, and NZ’s global reputation’’ says Scott Lawson, OANZ Board Member and organic grower/exporter. ‘’If we don’t stop the irreversible environmental release of GMOs, this Bill will leave farmers, business owners, and the market exposed to serious risks.’’

Mai Chen, legal expert for OANZ, reinforced the need for traceability and civil liability provisions to ensure that we know where any contamination causing harm is coming from and can ensure the right polluter pays. “You can lift and shift traceability requirements from the Organic Products and Production Act 2023 and civil liability provisions from the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act 1996 to cover all GMOs and gene technology in the Bill. If that is not done, then it will be impossible for New Zealand exporters to meet import requirements in other countries and also for the New Zealand organic sector to retain its organic certification.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

New Zealand’s organic sector contributes close to a billion dollars annually to the economy, of which 60% is exported, and employs thousands of people. The government’s own Regulatory Impact Statement acknowledges that organic producers will bear the financial burden of adapting to the risks posed by GMO expansion.

“New Zealand has built its international brand on being a clean, green, pure and GE-free food producer,” says Scott Lawson. “This Bill, if not amended, undermines that reputation and poses economic risks that cannot be ignored.”

“We have a unique opportunity to ensure this Bill supports a world-leading organic sector. We must get this right—for our farmers, economy, and future,” says Lawson.

© Scoop Media

