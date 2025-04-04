‘Democracy Is Not Lost’: Experts Discuss NZ’s Place In Changing World

The impacts of US politics on New Zealand will be examined by former UK High Commissioner Phil Goff and University of Auckland experts on 10 April.

Last month, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters removed Goff from his UK role, after Goff made a public comment questioning whether Trump “understands history”.

Alongside Goff, the panel discussion will include three University of Auckland associate professors - Tim Kuhner, from the Faculty of Law, Danny Osborne, from the School of Psychology, and Maria Armoudian, co-director of the Centre for Climate, Biodiversity and Society.

Osborne says US President Donald Trump’s “brash” leadership style has ripple effects in Aotearoa and globally, shaping the way politicians speak and act. This creates small waves in society – that can have extreme impacts, he says.

“Trump’s presidency has re-shaped the norms of what’s socially acceptable for politicians to say and do. We’re starting to see that trickle down into New Zealand,” Osborne says.

Examples of New Zealand leaders echoing Trump’s politics include Destiny Church members painting over rainbow pedestrian crossings, Act’s Treaty Principles Bill, and NZ First MPs making comments some migrant MPs see as racist, he says.

“Trump is stress testing social norms by openly flouting them. When the public see an elected official talking this way, that challenges people’s perceptions of the norms and can lead to the norms changing.

“In New Zealand, the most important thing is to push back against these stress tests of our social norms and not let a vocal minority win these conversations.

“When we hear hateful rhetoric, when we hear people espousing racist, sexist, or homophobic views, it’s important to actively confront it and reinforce the norms that regard this as unacceptable,” he says.

Despite Trump’s “overtly anti-democratic” moves, “democracy is not lost”, Osborne says.

“The good people out there just need to speak up more.”

Armoudian, who will chair the panel discussion, says she is “deeply concerned” about the ideological shift in the US that is moving towards greater authoritarianism and denial of climate realities.

“We see governments that are anti-science, anti-education, anti-human rights, who are making the planet uninhabitable and education less attainable,” Armoudian says.

The public and media are welcome to attend the panel discussion at 5pm on Thursday 10 April at lecture theatre 2, room 206-203, 14A Symonds Street, Auckland.

