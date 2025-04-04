Rejecting Apologies: Human Rights Commissioner Must Be Held Accountable

03 April

We categorically reject the apology issued by Chief Human Rights Commissioner Stephen Rainbow following his Islamophobic remarks. His misrepresentation of the SIS threat assessment, falsely framing Muslims as a greater danger to the Jewish community than white supremacists, is not just misleading - it is dangerous.

The Human Rights Commission must be a defender of justice and equality, not a platform for individuals with a history of bias. Rainbow’s track record - including past pro-Israel advocacy and controversial statements - shows a clear pattern of disregarding the rights and dignity of marginalized communities. An apology does not undo the harm caused, nor does it restore public trust in his ability to lead impartially.

Furthermore, we take this moment to recognize the ongoing struggles of Palestinians - both Muslim and non-Muslim - who continue to endure systemic oppression, occupation, and apartheid. Their suffering must not be ignored, nor should their voices be silenced. Human rights are universal, and justice cannot be selective.

We stand in solidarity with all communities impacted by Islamophobia, racism, and discrimination. We call for genuine accountability, not empty apologies. It is imperative that the government takes decisive action to restore integrity to the Human Rights Commission.

