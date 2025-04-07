Richard Wagstaff To Launch NZCTU Policy Platform

What: NZCTU announcing policy vision for Aotearoa

Where: National Library, Wellington (70 Molesworth Street, Thorndon)

When: 6pm, Tuesday 8 April 2025

NZCTU Te Kauae Kaimahi President Richard Wagstaff will release the Aotearoa Reimagined programme, and challenge political parties to make a strong commitment to working people by adopting bold policies in the lead up to the next election.

The event will also feature speeches from workers and a panel of experts including Saunoamaali’i Dr Karanina Sumeo, Shamubeel Eaqub, Lyndy McIntyre and Ed Miller.

“Our country is heading in the wrong direction. We have a broken economy, rising inequality and poverty, soaring unemployment, and stagnating wages. The rich keep getting richer at the expense of ordinary people. We need to do things differently. Now is the time for bold change,” said Wagstaff.

“Everyone deserves security, dignity, and to have enough to thrive. We have listened to workers and created a plan to build a society that works for the many, not just the few.”

