‘Should Put It To A Public Referendum’ Tauranga Proceeds With Māori Wards By-election

Monday, 7 April 2025, 1:16 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

Voting today opens for Tauranga City Council's by-election to determine who will represent the Māori ward of Te Awanui following Mikaere Sydney’s resignation earlier this year.

Speaking on this, Sam Warren, Local Government Campaigns Manager for the Taxpayers’ Union said:

“Mayor Mahé Drysdale has labelled this an exercise of local democracy. Let’s call it what it is—undemocratic by its definition.”

“Today should really be a vote on Māori Wards, not which candidates will sit on them. If the Mayor and his Councillors are confident that locals are in favour of the wards, let’s exercise democracy and see."

"Whatever decision is made, locals can then move forward together knowing democracy was upheld."

“As the election cycle for Tauranga is out of sync with the rest of the country’s, the Council has chosen to push the decision on wards until March 2027. Until then, democracy will again be relegated to the benches."

