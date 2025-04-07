Govt Must Reverse Cuts To Civilian Workforce If Defence Spend Up Is To Be Effective

The PSA is calling on the Government to reverse its planned deep cuts to the civilian workforce if it is serious about ensuring our Defence Force can meet our security threats.

The Government today announced a $12 billion dollar investment in defence capability over the next four years. But at the same time NZDF is planning to slash 374 roles from the civilian workforce, coming on top of cuts late last year which saw 144 civilian workers take voluntary redundancy.

"Civilians are the backbone of Defence and we call on the Government to stop the damaging cuts if it is serious about boosting the capability of the military," said Fleur Fitzsimons, National Secretary for the Public Service Association for Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"It’s totally hypocritical of the Prime Minister to announce today this huge investment in equipment and technology without any recognition of the critical role the NZDF civilian workforce plays in ensuring our military is combat ready.

"How can Defence Minister Judith Collins say today that the military ‘cannot do their jobs without the right equipment and conditions’ and make no mention of what civilian workers do?

"Our civilian workforce are highly skilled engineers, mechanics, software experts and many others who will be key to ensuring the equipment and systems we buy remain ready and effective when threats emerge so the military can do their jobs.

"These cuts should never have been unveiled before the Defence Capability plan was announced. It’s all about face and will undermine the very intent of this investment.

"As we said at the time, the cuts to the civilian workforce are all about saving money, not the security of New Zealand. It’s the wrong choice."

