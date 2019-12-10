WTA confirm ASB Classic as world’s best

WTA confirm ASB Classic as world’s best

MEDIA RELEASE

Tuesday 10 December



The ASB Classic has today been confirmed as the best event in the world for it’s tier the annual WTA Awards announced today.

The prestigious award, contested by 32 International tournaments on the WTA Tour spanning all corners of the globe, recognises excellence of staff, organisation, fans and wider dedication to the sport and its athletes.

ASB Classic Tournament Director Karl Budge was thrilled to receive the award again, and praised the players, fans and volunteers who help make the tournament happen each year.

“We are very proud to have won this award and take great pride in celebrating and showcasing all that is great about our city, what summer means in Auckland and of course women’s tennis. To have the players recognise the effort our amazing team puts in, including our 220 volunteers who give up their Christmas holidays to make our event happen, is just reward for their passion and commitment. We would like to thank the WTA, the WTA players and most importantly our ASB Classic volunteer and management team for whom this award belongs to” said Budge.

This is the fourth time that the ASB Classic have won the award, previously taking home the title in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and is an achievement ASB Classic partners are proud to to be a part of.

"This recognition continues to underline Auckland’s growing reputation as a popular choice for the game’s best players. Over the years, the ASB Classic has become a marquee event helping enhance Auckland’s appeal as a destination. We would like to acknowledge the work by the ASB Classic team and their tireless work in ensuring the ASB Classic continues to be top of the events calendar' said Steve Armitage, General Manager: Destination of Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development.

ASB head of community sponsorship and events, Mark Graham, was also full of praise for the ASB Classic team, saying “ASB is extremely proud to be associated with a New Zealand event that continues to perform so well on the international stage. It says a lot about the special kiwi way of looking after the players that the ASB Classic has taken this award as voted by the players themselves. We’d like to acknowledge the outstanding work that the ASB Classic team and volunteers undertake every year to make the ASB Classic such a special event and congratulate them on this accolade.”

The award caps off a strong year for the ASB Classic which saw record crowd numbers through the gates in 2019, as well as completion of the redevelopment of ASB Tennis Arena’s Yock Stand, which will be open for the 2020 tournament.

The 2020 tournament is shaping up to be the best yet with the strongest field ever assembled including five grand slam champions in the Women’s Field and three top ten players. The success off the court has transitioned into demand for tickets with many sessions across both weeks already close to sell out.

The ASB Classic will span for two weeks; the women's tournament kicking off on January 6 to January 12 followed by the men’s tournament from January 13 to 18. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketek. You can purchase tickets either online, over the phone on (0800 842 538) or in person at one of the agencies listed on the event website.

Ends.



© Scoop Media

