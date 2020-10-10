Announcing the Rally New Zealand Esport Series, Auckland

Announcing the Rally New Zealand Esport Series, Auckland, Presented by MSNZ

Rally New Zealand, Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) and MotorSport New Zealand have teamed up with Lets Play Live to host the official Rally New Zealand Esport Series, Auckland, Presented by MSNZ, featuring the recently released WRC 9 motor-sim game and the beautiful Rally NZ rally stages.

Motor-sim PC racers will be able to compete in a series of online and offline qualifiers for the chance to win some amazing prizes: including flights and accommodation to a LAN Final in Auckland to compete against Rally New Zealand celebrities on November 8th. Entry is free and open to New Zealand residents.

Rally legend Hayden Paddon is the first traditional racer announced as taking part in the celebrity finals event - a joint initiative between Rally New Zealand, MotorSport New Zealand and ATEED to bridge the gap between traditional and digital motor racing.

Qualifiers

Participants wishing to compete in the online qualifiers will have seven days - beginning Monday 12th October - to compete in the WRC 9 Club Event. Competitors will need to submit their fastest time on the map Te Akau South via the LetsPlay.Live website.

Participants at Armageddon Expo Auckland 2020 will be able to compete in the offline qualifiers on October 23rd and October 24th at the Rally New Zealand booth. Participants will race the Te Akau South track on racing game WRC 9.

Semi Finals

The Top Fourteen - the top six ranked racers from the online qualifiers and the the top eight ranked racers from the offline qualifiers - will proceed to the Semi Finals, where they will compete online and offline from 1-3pm on October 25th live at Armageddon Expo Auckland.



Two randomly seeded pools of seven racers will battle it out for their spot in the November 8th Grand Final LAN. In each pool three online competitors will compete remotely from the comfort of their own home and will be matched up with four offline finalists who will be competing live from the Rally NZ booth.

The first pool will compete at 1pm followed by the second pool at 2pm. The Top Two racers from each pool will make it into the Grand Finals.

The Semi Finals will be broadcast live to Twitch.tv/letsplaylive and Sky Sport, followed by a Rally NZ Celebrity Race at 3pm.

Grand Finals

The three fastest celebrity racers and four fastest Semi Finalists will proceed to our Grand Final LAN - fighting to be named the first Rally New Zealand Esport Series Champion!

The Grand Final will take place on Sunday November 8th broadcast live to Sky Spot and Twitch from the Sky Tower in Auckland, New Zealand. Flights and accommodation will be provided to all finalists (pending travel restrictions) if needed.

For more information head to our event page here: https://letsplay.live/event/118/

