Chambers says it's hard for general practices in New Zealand to compete with salaries on offer in public hospitals or overseas. New Zealand GPs were routinely offered jobs with better pay and better conditions in Australia.
Diversity is a key feature of the PrideNZ collection, which contains 1,263 individually identified voices across 600 hours of audio recordings.
The Winter Games NZ freeride action moves up a level next week with The Remarkables set to host The North Face Frontier 4-star event as soon as weather and snow conditions allow, with a competition window between 25 and 29 August.
Radio reaches 11% more People 25-54 and 25% more People 18-49 daily in breakfast (6am-9am), than TV does across the entire day. The audience numbers are phenomenal and importantly they are not changing.
The Fairfax Archives rugby collection is the largest cache of NZ rugby photographs to enter the open market, with historically significant images of the 1925 Invincibles Tour and more than 2,500 individual players featured in 41,000 photographs.