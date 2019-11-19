World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Wintermar secures 7-year contracts

Tuesday, 19 November 2019, 9:22 am
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

JAKARTA, Nov 18, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Wintermar has signed agreements to provide 2 PSVs to provide deck and cargo supply runs to support the drilling operations of a major oil and gas company in Eastern Indonesia.

At a ceremony marking the event last week, Sugiman Layanto, Managing Director of PT Wintermar Offshore Marine Tbk said, "Wintermar is proud to be selected as a marine partner for this significant long-term project. The project requires Dynamic Positioning 2 (DP2) operations while the vessels are approaching the rig. With our long experience in offshore deep water drilling campaigns since 2011, we are confident to be able to meet the high standards required for this campaign. We are committed to support SKK Migas to increase the oil and gas lifting in Indonesia. To aid regional development, Wintermar has started a crew development program and now have Papuan crew on board our high Value vessels."

SKK Migas Deputy of Procurement Control, Mr. Tunggal, said, "SKK Migas is pleased to work with Wintermar for this long term cooperation to achieve our target for oil and gas lifting. This project also aims to develop the regional capability and expand the local workplace and market. We note the commitment of our partners to use local crew and develop supporting industries in the operations area which will help achieve our aim."

Mr. Erwin Suryadi, SKK Migas Head of Goods and Services Procurement Management Division, added, "The Papuan Development program in this Contract aims to develop local shipyards and use local Papuan crew members. This is an important contribution of the upstream oil and gas industry to build infrastructure in eastern Indonesia. The gradual improvement of infrastructure will help the community to get better access to services."

About Wintermar Offshore Marine Group

Wintermar Offshore Marine Group (WINS.JK), developed over 40 years with a track record of quality that is both a source of pride and responsibility that we are dedicated to upholding, sails a fleet of more than 70 Offshore Support Vessels ready for long term as well as spot charters. All operated by experienced Indonesian crew, tracked by satellite systems and monitored in real time by shore-based Vessel Teams.

In 2011, Wintermar became the first shipping company in Indonesia to be certified with an Integrated Management System by Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance, comprising ISO 9001:2008 (Quality), ISO14001:2004 (Environment) and OHSAS 18001:2007 (Occupational Health and Safety). For more information, please visitwww.wintermar.com.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Climate Strike: At UN, Youth Activists Press For Bold Action

This first-ever UN Youth Climate Summit follows Friday’s global ‘climate strike’, which saw millions of young people from across the globe walk out of school and jam streets in major cities, from New York to New Delhi and Santiago to San Francisco. More>>

ALSO:

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 