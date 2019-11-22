World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

ITUC condemns Iranian government's lethal violence

Friday, 22 November 2019, 8:30 am
Press Release: International Trade Union Confederation

The ITUC has condemned the brutal suppression of nationwide protests by the Iranian authorities, which has cost more than 250 lives. Credible reports indicate that some 3,700 people have been injured and several thousands arrested. Information has been difficult to obtain since the government continues to block internet access. A sudden increase in the price of fuel, on top of existing popular discontent over government policies and the power wielded by the military and religious elites, sparked this latest round of protests.

"These latest killings are an appalling indictment of a kleptocratic system which has to change. Pent-up frustrations over suppression of people's cares and concerns, and especially over inadequate wages, will not be resolved by state violence, nor by the long-standing repression of legitimate trade union activity," said ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow.

Iran ranked 5 'no guarantee of rights' in the 2019 ITUC Global Rights Index.

"People around the world are taking to the streets as governments and companies increase prices of vital goods and services without recognising that working families simply can’t pay. Iranian President Rouhani's declaration of 'victory' over the protesters is reminiscent of Chilean President Piñera's October declaration of 'war' against protesters in Chile. Instead of violent repression, governments should support and respect their people by tackling the root causes of mounting popular anger. Raising minimum wages and strengthening freedom of association and collective bargaining is fundamental to redistributing wealth more evenly and establishing social peace," said Burrow.

The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) represents 207 million members of 331 affiliates in 163 countries and territories.

