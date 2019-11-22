China Pacific Year 2019 Officially Closed



Suva, November 22, 2019 - The China Pacific Tourism Year 2019 (CPTY2019) was officially closed on Friday 15th October by the Hon. Luo Shugang, Minister of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

In his closing remarks the Hon. Minister emphasized that the end of CPTY 2019, marks the beginning of a new chapter of continued tourism development and cooperation between China and Pacific Island countries (PICs).

Minister Shugang also acknowledged PICs as the special guests of honor at the China International Travel Mart 2019 (CITM), whose opening coincided with the closure of the CPTY.

Heading the Pacific delegation to the events was Samoa’s Minister of Tourism, Hon Sala Fata Pinati and he was joined by the Hon. Akosita Lavulavu, Minister of Tourism of Tonga, Hon. Tai Tura, Associate Minister of Tourism of the Cook Islands and Mr. Manasa Tagicakibau, Fiji’s Ambassador to China. Other PICs that were represented by their National Tourism Offices included French Polynesia, Kiribati, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu. The Pacific Tourism Organization (SPTO) was also in attendance and represented its members who were unable to attend.

Addressing the gathering Hon. Pinati acknowledged the importance of tourism in the Pacific and initiatives like CPTY 2019 which helped to increase the understanding of China as a key source market. He also paid tribute and acknowledged the strengthened relationships and cultural exchanges during CPTY 2019 and welcomed further cooperation between China and the Pacific region.

The SPTO chief executive office, Mr. Christopher Cocker, also acknowledged the People’s Republic of China for their generous support in making CPTY 2019 a great success.

The China Pacific Tourism Year was officially announced by President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Papua New Guinea in 2018 and was launched in April 2019 in Apia, Samoa.

Some of the key highlights and initiatives completed under the CPTY 2019 banner include:

o Launch of CPTY 2019, 1st April 2019, Apia, Samoa.

o Tourism Human Resource Development and Training Program from 25th June- 4th July, in Guangdong, China. Attended by 23 delegates from seven SPTO member countries

o China Tourism Academy familiarization Trip to Tonga, Fiji and Vanuatu in mid-August

o China Media and Trade Familiarization Trip to Tonga, Fiji and Vanuatu from the 21st- 29th October

o Closing ceremony of CPTY 2019 and CITM 2019, which was attended by nine SPTO member countries, featuring performances from the USP Oceania Dance Theatre and Pasifika Voices.

o Completion of an in-depth research titled “Strategic Planning for Cooperation and Development of Tourism Markets between China and Pacific Island Countries”, which will assist in cooperation and development initiatives

In addition to the above, to celebrate CPTY 2019, Caissa Corporation of China is organizing a cruise visit of 2000 Chinese passengers to 10 SPTO member countries from the 18th November 2019 - January 9th, 2020.

In turn, the Pacific has hosted several national celebrations to recognize and celebrate CPTY 2019, the last of which was held in French Polynesia on the 21st of November.



