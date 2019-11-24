World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Partnerships with the private sector are vital

Sunday, 24 November 2019, 4:17 pm
Press Release: FAO

Partnerships with the private sector are vital for boosting global food production and nutrition levels

FAO receives $15 million donation from Ningxia Yanbao Charity Foundation

23 November, Beijing - FAO Director-General, Qu Dongyu, said today partnerships with the private sectors are vital for raising production and nutrition levels for the world's most vulnerable people who are poor or undernourished.

The Director-General was addressing the Second Philanthropy Summit for Sustainable Development in Beijing where he also welcomed a CNY100 million ($15 million) donation to FAO from the Ningxia Yanbao Charity Foundation. The donation will be used to establish a joint FAO-Yanbao fund to support talent in agriculture and, in particular, facilitate research to achieve food security and nutrition.

Qu said the private sector had an important role to play in building partnerships and working to create a world without hunger in line with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

"The private sector has shown interest to support sustainable development, and to work with FAO to help the most vulnerable communities, including youth and women, as well as vulnerable smallholders through inclusive pro-poor interventions," he said.

The sustainability summit brought together business leaders and representatives from the Ford Foundation, the Paulson Institute, Grameen Foundation, Fondazione FICO, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tsinghua University and other institutions from around the world.

The Director-General invited the private sector to work with FAO on supporting innovations and improved technologies, including rural digitalization where smartphones can be used as a new farming tool for weather and drought prediction, pest monitoring, food prices, access technical guidance and as a gateway to e-commerce.

"Partnerships are vital and leadership essential," he said.

FAO recently launched the Hand-in-Hand Initiative which aims to enable "matchmaking" - bringing together donors and recipients to support development efforts in the Landlocked Countries, Small Island Developing States, least developed countries and countries affected by food crises.

The Ningxia Yanbao Charity Foundation has been working to promote practical solutions to achieve a more sustainable future since it was founded and held its first summit in August 2018. The focus of this year's summit is finding renewable energy alternatives to fossil fuel.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from FAO on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Climate Strike: At UN, Youth Activists Press For Bold Action

This first-ever UN Youth Climate Summit follows Friday’s global ‘climate strike’, which saw millions of young people from across the globe walk out of school and jam streets in major cities, from New York to New Delhi and Santiago to San Francisco. More>>

ALSO:

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 