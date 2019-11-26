Forum Fisheries Agency welcomes the Prince of Wales to FFA

HONIARA, 25 November 2019 -- Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency today hosted His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales on a visit to FFA headquarters in Honiara.

His Royal Highness is in the Solomon Islands as part of a wider visit to the region that is focussed on climate change, regional ocean policies and sustainability.

FFA Director General, Dr Manu Tupou-Roosen, and Forum Fisheries Committee Chair, Mr Eugene Pangelinan from the Federated States of Micronesia, welcomed His Royal Highness to the FFA as part of what is HRH Prince Charles’ first visit to the Solomon Islands.

“We shared details about FFA’s work in the area of sustainable fisheries management and briefed the Prince of Wales on regional efforts to combat Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated fishing and minimise the impacts of climate change,” said Dr Tupou-Roosen.

“We emphasised the importance of cooperation in the sustainable utilisation of our fisheries resources because of its critical importance to the economic, cultural and social fabric of our Pacific people and consistent with the long track record and commitment of His Royal Highness Prince Charles to sustainable management of the world’s oceans.”

HRH Prince Charles undertook a tour of the Regional Fisheries Surveillance Centre (RFSC) before meeting FFA staff and engaging with them on aspects of FFA’s work.

“It was a great honour for our staff to meet the Prince of Wales and we were pleased to have an opportunity to present him with a gift as a token of our appreciation.”





