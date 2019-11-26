World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Forum Fisheries Agency welcomes the Prince of Wales to FFA

Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 8:27 am
Press Release: Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency

HONIARA, 25 November 2019 -- Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency today hosted His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales on a visit to FFA headquarters in Honiara.

His Royal Highness is in the Solomon Islands as part of a wider visit to the region that is focussed on climate change, regional ocean policies and sustainability.

FFA Director General, Dr Manu Tupou-Roosen, and Forum Fisheries Committee Chair, Mr Eugene Pangelinan from the Federated States of Micronesia, welcomed His Royal Highness to the FFA as part of what is HRH Prince Charles’ first visit to the Solomon Islands.

“We shared details about FFA’s work in the area of sustainable fisheries management and briefed the Prince of Wales on regional efforts to combat Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated fishing and minimise the impacts of climate change,” said Dr Tupou-Roosen.

“We emphasised the importance of cooperation in the sustainable utilisation of our fisheries resources because of its critical importance to the economic, cultural and social fabric of our Pacific people and consistent with the long track record and commitment of His Royal Highness Prince Charles to sustainable management of the world’s oceans.”

HRH Prince Charles undertook a tour of the Regional Fisheries Surveillance Centre (RFSC) before meeting FFA staff and engaging with them on aspects of FFA’s work.

“It was a great honour for our staff to meet the Prince of Wales and we were pleased to have an opportunity to present him with a gift as a token of our appreciation.”


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Climate Strike: At UN, Youth Activists Press For Bold Action

This first-ever UN Youth Climate Summit follows Friday’s global ‘climate strike’, which saw millions of young people from across the globe walk out of school and jam streets in major cities, from New York to New Delhi and Santiago to San Francisco. More>>

ALSO:

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 